Kerala PSC Announces Recruitment For Junior Health Inspector Grade II: Apply Online For 9 Posts By June 19 | Representative Image

The Kerala Public Service Commission is accepting applications for the position of Junior Health Inspector, Grade II. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes who meet the requirements can apply online at keralapsc.gov.in, the Kerala PSC's official website. Nine positions within the organization will be filled by this hiring campaign. The candidate's age range should be from 18 to 41 years old.

"Applications are invited from qualified Scheduled Tribe candidates of Kerala State for selection to the following post. Applications must be submitted online through the official website of the Commission after one time registration. Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile," read the official notification.

Pay ranges from ₹31,100 to ₹66,800. June 19, 2024, midnight is the deadline for applications for the position. The method of appointment for the posts is through Direct Recruitment (Special Recruitment from among Scheduled Tribe Candidates only). Candidates will be appointed on the basis of the rank secured in the ranked list.

How To Apply Online?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala PSC.

Step 2: Register yourself by clicking the registration link.

3. Enter your login information.

Step 4: A new page with a "apply now" button will appear.

Step 5: Open the link and complete the application.

Step 6: After finishing, upload the required files.

Step 7: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Download and save for later use.

Application Details

It is recommended that applicants print or save a soft copy of their online application for future use. By selecting the "My applications" link in their profile, candidates can print out the application. The printed copy of the application should be included in any correspondence with the Commission about the application.

Original documentation must be produced as and when requested in order to verify eligibility, age, community, etc. Candidates who have Aadhaar card can add Aadhaar card as I.D proof in their profile. While applying for the exam, candidates do not need to pay any registration fees.

"The Register Numbers are arranged in their numerical sequence and the arrangement does not in any way, indicate their respective rank on the basis of the said test. The candidates whose numbers are included in Probability List are directed to be present for verification of original documents as per schedule published in notification," read the official notification.

Dristrict-Wise Vacancy Details

Alappuzha – 02

Thrissur – 02

Kozhikode – 02

Palakkad – 02

Kannur – 01

Candidates must submit a confirmation through their One Time Registration Profile for any written, online, or OMR tests that may be administered as part of this selection process. In the final fifteen days leading up to the test date, only this candidate will be able to create and download the admission tickets.

The application of candidates who do not submit confirmation within the stipulated period will be rejected absolutely. The periods regarding the submission of confirmation and the availability of admission tickets will be published in the examination calendar itself. Information in this regard will be given to the candidates in their respective profiles and in the mobile phone number registered in it. Candidates can visit Kerala PSC's official website for more information on this topic.