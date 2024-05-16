India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Over 40,000 Job Openings Soon, Age Limit 18-40

Representative Image | India Post

India Post is expected to offer Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions for open recruitment, which will include roles for Branch Post Masters (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPM), Postal Servants, and Branch Post Offices (BPOs) across India. The recruitment drive will only accept applications submitted online.

The Indian Postal Department will soon release a notification for various openings in India Post GDS Recruitment 2024. To be eligible, candidates must have completed their matriculation or class 10th exam with English as an elective or compulsory subject. Additionally, they should have studied their mother tongue at the secondary school level.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to validate their forms. The merit list will be based on candidates' online applications, and final selection will be determined by their performance in the 10th Standard Examination.

Official website : https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

There are over 40,000 job openings for GDS, and these positions will be filled quickly. The age limit for applying for the GDS position is between 18 and 40 years old.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2024 – Overview

Total Vacancies: 40,000+

Notification Release Date: April 2024

Educational Qualification: 10th Pass Required

Application Mode: Online

Selection Procedure: Merit-Based

How To apply:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click “Apply Now.”

3. Register or log in.

4. Fill out the application form and upload documents.

5. Pay the fees and download the application form.

Eligibility Criteria: - Must have passed 10th grade.

Age: 18-40 years.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2024 – Application Fees

General – Rs. 150

Other Backward Class – Rs. 150

Economically Weaker Section – Rs. 150

Female Candidates – Rs. 150

Scheduled Caste – Free

Scheduled Tribe – Free

Physically Handicapped – Free