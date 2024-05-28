KPSC Opens Vacancies For Junior Health Inspector Grade II, Apply By June 19

Kerala Public Service Commission Opens Vacancies For Junior Health Inspector Grade II, Apply By June 19 | Representative Image

The online application process for the Junior Health Inspector Grade II positions has been launched by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates from qualified Scheduled Tribes (ST) may apply for the position at keralapsc.gov.in, the Kerala PSC's official website.

The official notice states that June 19, 2024 is the deadline for applications for the Junior Health Inspector Grade II positions.

The Kerala PSC will fill a total of 9 positions inside the company through this hiring campaign. Additionally, these positions are open in a number of Keralan districts.

There are two openings in Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kozhikode district. While, Kannur has one opening for the position.

Salary



The salaries for candidates who are ultimately chosen for the roles range from Rs 31,100 to Rs 66,800. Each individual appointed to the role will serve two years of probation during a three-year period that starts on the day of the appointment.

Eligibility Criteria



The age range for the candidate should be 18–41. Candidates for the Junior Health Inspector Grade II post must have been born on or before January 2, 1983, with both dates accepted.

Applicants must have completed science courses for their Plus 2 (Class 12) or an equivalent test from an accredited school in order to be considered.

Candidates must have finished a Health Inspector diploma programme offered by the Director of Health Services or any other organisation approved by the Keralan government.

How to apply?



-Go to keralapsc.gov.in, the Kerala PSC's official website.

-Locate and click on the link for one-time registration on the homepage. Create an account on the website.

-Click on the Junior Health Inspector Grade II post after logging in to your account and completing the registration process.

-Select the "apply now" option when a new page opens.

Complete the application and attach all supporting documentation.

-Click "Submit" after making any necessary application fee payments.