AFCAT 2 2024: Indian Air Force Announces Vacancies Across Flying & Ground Duty, Apply Now!

AFCAT 2 Notification 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test 2 through its official website afcat.cdac.in. Approximately 317 vacancies across various branches including Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical), and Flying branches are anticipated to be filled.

The online application process commences on May 30, with the deadline for submission set for June 28, 2024.

Additionally, applications are invited for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the Flying Branch). The online application process starts on December 1 and will conclude on December 30. The examination date will be notified later, with the course expected to commence in January 2025.

AFCAT 2024 Overview:

- Exam Conducting Body: Indian Air Force (IAF)

- Exam Name: Indian Air Boundary Entrance Test

- Advertisement Number: AFCAT 2/2024

- Number of Vacancies: 317

- Salary/ Pay Scale: Rs. 56,100- 177,500/- (Level-10)

- Job Location: All India

- Application Process: May 30 to June 26, 2024

- Official Website: afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

Flying Branch: Requires 12th with 50% marks in Mathematics and Physics, along with a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

Alternatively, a B.E./B.Tech degree or equivalent with minimum 60% marks is accepted.

Candidates who have passed the Associate Membership of the Institution of Engineers (India) or Section A and B examination of Aeronautical Society of India with minimum 60% marks or equivalent are also eligible.

Ground Duty: For Aeronautical Engineer, candidates should have 12th with 50% marks in Physics and Mathematics, and a Graduation/Integrated Post Graduate qualification in Engineering/Technology or passed Section A & B examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of Associate Membership. Similar qualification criteria apply for Administration, Education, and Logistics branches.

NCC: Requires a minimum of 60% marks each in Mathematics and Physics in 10+2, along with a Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline with minimum 60% marks or equivalent from a recognized University. Alternatively, a B.E./B.Tech degree (four years course) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent is accepted.

AFCAT Recruitment 2024 Entry:

- Flying Branch: 18 (Male), 11 (Female)

- Ground Duty (Technical): AE - 88, AL - 36

- Ground Duty (Non-Technical): WS - 14, Admin - 43, LGS - 13, Accounts - 10, Education - 7, Met - BWS - 3

AFCAT 2024 Application Process:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website.