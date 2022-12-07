e-Paper Get App
Kerala: Padma Bhushan performer Mallika Sarabhai becomes VC of Kalamandalam Kalpitha University

The Kalamandalam is dedicated to preserving and teaching the Indian heritage of performance arts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
Kerala's Kalamandalam Kalpitha University has appointed the Padma Bhushan Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer Mallika Sarabhai as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Born in Gujarat, Sarabhai has also acted in Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, and international films.

"Chantam stands tall once more, representing Kerala's higher education sector to the rest of the world! The state government has appointed renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai as Vice Chancellor of Kalamandalam Kalpita University. World-renowned Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi performer, "Dr. R. Bindu, Kerala's Minister of Higher Education, stated in a tweet.

The Kalamandalam is dedicated to preserving and teaching the Indian heritage of performance arts. "The next five years will be bright for this world dancer Kalamandal and all of Kerala as Bhadradeepa of all those decisions," added the minister

