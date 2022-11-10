Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF govt

(L) Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan and (R) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. |

Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan has been removed from his position of Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government.

The position of Chancellor will now be filled by an individual from the art and culture field after Kerala's ruling LDF government amended the varsity's rules to remove the Governor as its Chancellor.

The move to remove Arif Khan as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam comes amid the back and forth between him and the LDF government over the functioning of the state's universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors, and the government's announcement that it will put out the ordinance to replace him with renowned academicians at the helm of universities in Kerala.

The new rules also suggest that the governance and management system will be in accordance with the decision of Kerala's state government.

Inputs from PTI