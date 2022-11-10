e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF govt

Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF govt

The position of Chancellor will now be filled by an individual from the art and culture field after Kerala's ruling LDF government amended the varsity's rules to remove the Governor as its Chancellor.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
(L) Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan and (R) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. |
Follow us on

Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan has been removed from his position of Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government.

The position of Chancellor will now be filled by an individual from the art and culture field after Kerala's ruling LDF government amended the varsity's rules to remove the Governor as its Chancellor.

Read Also
Kerala government plans ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of...
article-image

The move to remove Arif Khan as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam comes amid the back and forth between him and the LDF government over the functioning of the state's universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors, and the government's announcement that it will put out the ordinance to replace him with renowned academicians at the helm of universities in Kerala.

The new rules also suggest that the governance and management system will be in accordance with the decision of Kerala's state government.

Inputs from PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF...

Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF...

IITian relocates to Canada for Meta job, laid-off just 2 days later

IITian relocates to Canada for Meta job, laid-off just 2 days later

Delhi: Video of youth with sticks in JNU campus surfaces as 2 student groups clash inside

Delhi: Video of youth with sticks in JNU campus surfaces as 2 student groups clash inside

SP Jain Global announces new international campus in London

SP Jain Global announces new international campus in London

Beedi worker's daughter used YouTube to pass NEET; read her story

Beedi worker's daughter used YouTube to pass NEET; read her story