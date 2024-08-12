 Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In Kolkata

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In Kolkata

The KGMCTA, an association of government medical college teachers, on Sunday strongly condemned the tragic murder of the PG student and said the doctors in the southern state would protest against the gruesome incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo of protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors, postgraduate medicos, and medical teachers in Kerala will hold a protest in government medical colleges across the state on Monday against the recent sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

KGMCTA Strongly Condemns The Tragic Murder Of PG Student

FPJ Shorts
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

The KGMCTA, an association of government medical college teachers, on Sunday strongly condemned the tragic murder of the PG student and said the doctors in the southern state would protest against the gruesome incident.

"The safety of women doctors, who are part of the night duty and emergency department duty work, has always been a matter of concern," it said in a statement.

Read Also
West Bengal: Protests Continues Over RG Kar Incident, CP Met With Agitators
article-image

It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so that they can perform their work fearlessly, it said.

The association said the KGMCTA is also joining the nationwide protest by doctors' organisations demanding to ensure safety at the workplace for doctors and medicos.

As part of this, medical teachers, PG doctors, house surgeons and medical students will organise protests in all Government Medical Colleges in Kerala on Monday, Dr. Rosenara Beegum, state president of the association said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

Top Strategies For Achieving High SAT Score For US College Admission

Top Strategies For Achieving High SAT Score For US College Admission