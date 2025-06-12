Kerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students; Details Here

Kerala Govt | Canva

Thiruvananthapuram news: The Kerala Left government stated on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss any issues that arise as a result of the state's new school schedules.

According to the PTI reports, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, voiced worry about the amended schedule's impact on madrassa education for around 12 lakh students.

Thangal brought up the subject during a gathering addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyatthul ul-Ulama, also known as Samastha, is an organization of famous Sunni scholars who have the most support among Kerala Muslims.

Referring to the complaints, General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the administration is willing to listen and make changes if necessary.

The school day will be extended by 15 minutes in both the morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays, according to the revised timings released earlier in the day.

Under the new timetable, high school lessons will be held from 9.15 a.m. to 4.15 p.m.

Sivankutty told a television channel that the government is not under any obligation to act on this issue.

He stated that the Education Department did not formulate this based on a government decision, but rather on a court directive and a commission judgment.

"Still, if any section faces difficulties due to the new timings, the government will hold discussions with them and put in place a system that does not cause difficulties to anyone," Sivankutty claimed, as reported by news agency PTI.