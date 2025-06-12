 Kerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students; Details Here

Kerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students; Details Here

The Kerala Left government stated on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss any issues that arise as a result of the state's new school schedules.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Govt | Canva

Thiruvananthapuram news: The Kerala Left government stated on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss any issues that arise as a result of the state's new school schedules.

According to the PTI reports, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, voiced worry about the amended schedule's impact on madrassa education for around 12 lakh students.

Thangal brought up the subject during a gathering addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyatthul ul-Ulama, also known as Samastha, is an organization of famous Sunni scholars who have the most support among Kerala Muslims.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Referring to the complaints, General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the administration is willing to listen and make changes if necessary.

Read Also
MHA Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply 17 Vacancies For Assistant Director (Official Language);...
article-image

The school day will be extended by 15 minutes in both the morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays, according to the revised timings released earlier in the day.

Under the new timetable, high school lessons will be held from 9.15 a.m. to 4.15 p.m.

Sivankutty told a television channel that the government is not under any obligation to act on this issue.

He stated that the Education Department did not formulate this based on a government decision, but rather on a court directive and a commission judgment.

"Still, if any section faces difficulties due to the new timings, the government will hold discussions with them and put in place a system that does not cause difficulties to anyone," Sivankutty claimed, as reported by news agency PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

'Kerala School Timings Revised For Students' Benefit, No Govt Fault,' Says General Education...

'Kerala School Timings Revised For Students' Benefit, No Govt Fault,' Says General Education...