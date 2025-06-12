MHA Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply 17 Vacancies For Assistant Director (Official Language); Direct Link Here

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2025 | upsconline.gov.in

MHA Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Department of Official Language, invites applications for the recruitment of Assistant Director (Official Language) by direct recruitment. Vacancy No. 25050623424 has been advertised for the permanent post classified as Group "A" Gazetted under Central Secretariat Official Language Services (CSOLS), having all-India service liability and liable for transfer anywhere in India, with headquarters at New Delhi.

Applications need to be made online via the Official ORA website from 24 May 2025. The deadline for the application is 12 June 2025, at 23:59 HRS.

Direct link to apply

MHA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The posts are classified as follows: UR - 09, EWS - 01, OBC - 04, SC - 02, ST - 01, and PwBD - 01. Shortlisted candidates will be put in Pay Level 10 based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Major duties involve screening and monitoring translation work and guiding senior officers in the application of official language policies. This job plays an integral role in fostering the application of Hindi in official communications and documents.

MHA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Education Qualification: Eligible Candidates should possess a Master's degree in Hindi or English, and the second language studied either compulsorily or as the medium of instruction at the graduation level. Other subjects' degrees are also acceptable if Hindi and English fulfil the aforementioned requirements. Passed the 10th grade from a recognised board including one of the languages (other than Hindi) specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

2. Age Limit: The age limit for the candidates is 35 years for unreserved candidates, 38 years for OBC candidates, and 40 years for SC/ST candidates.

3. Experiences: At least three years experience in one of the following:

Terminological work in Hindi and translation from Hindi to English or vice versa (preferably technical/scientific), or

Teaching/research experience in Hindi and English. Experience should be gained in central/state government departments, PSUs, autonomous/statutory bodies, universities, or recognized research/educational institutions.

Note: The Union Public Service Commission can relax these qualifications for particularly well-qualified candidates.