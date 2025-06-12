HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For Group C Posts; Details Here

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025 | Canva

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the registration procedure for HSSC CET Recruitment 2025 on June 12, 2025. Applicants who want to submit their applications for the Haryana Common Entrance Test can find a direct link on the HSSC's official website, onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The examination date has not been confirmed yet.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Notification Date: 27th May 2025

2. Registration Starting date:28th May 2025 (11:59 pm)

3. Last Date to Apply: 12th June 2025 (11:59 pm)

4. Last Date to Make the Payment: 14th June 2025 (6 pm)

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The examination question paper will be at the Senior Secondary Education level, specifically 10+2, with the exception of Hindi and English, which will be at the Matriculation level.

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked for 100 marks. The examination will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Candidates are informed that all questions are mandatory to attempt. The question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi), and an offline (OMR-based) written test will be conducted.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. The minimum educational requirement for appearing in CET for Group C positions is 10+2/equivalent or Matric with extra qualifications.

2. The applicant's age should be between 18 and 42 on the closing date of registration.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants who wish to submit an application for the exam should follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, aspirants have to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 3: Next, applicants can have to login to the account.

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form, upload the documents (if necessary), make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for this recruitment