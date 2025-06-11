BPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 50 Vice Principle Posts Underway; Apply At bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Recruitment 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought online applications from qualified applicants for the position of Vice Principal & Equivalent at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Government of Bihar (Advt. No. 40/2025). Applicants can sign up on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in until July 3, 2025. The exam is likely to take place on August 17, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Online Apply Start: 10th June, 2025

2. Registration Last Date: 3rd July, 2025

3. Fee Payment Last Date: 3rd July, 2025

4. Admit Card Date: to be announced later

5. Exam Date: 17th August, 2025 (tentative)

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The salary scale for the role of Vice Principal (ITI) under BPSC has been fixed at Rs. 53,100, which is equivalent to Level 9 of the pay matrix.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process for BPSC Vice Principal (ITI) 2025 will consist of two primary stages. To begin with, the aspirants will have to sit for a written test, which will be objective in nature.

Shortlisted aspirants based on the written examination shall be called for an interview, which will be the second and final round of the selection process.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category registrants and other unreserved individuals must pay Rs 750, whereas SC, ST, all women's categories, and people with impairments (40% or more disability) are eligible for a Rs 200 fee reduction. The payment can be made through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking fee mode.

Click here to read the official notice

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2025?

To fill out the form for BPSC Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online tab and then register.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to proceed further.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment