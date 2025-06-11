 TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 330 Vacancies Today; Details Here
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the application window for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) 2025, today, June 11, 2025 on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025 | tnpsc.gov.in

Suitable and interested applicants who are yet to submit applications can do so by the end of the day on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) consists of two phases: a written examination followed by an interview. All of the positions need applicants to be at least 21 years old. Aspirants must read the official notification regarding their educational qualifications.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting effort intends to fill 330 openings across several areas. Departments include Assistant Manager, Assistant General Manager, Scientist 'C' Grade, Tamil Reporter, Senior Accounts Officer, Sociologist, Assistant Director Training / Principal, ITI and others.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025: Important dates

As per the official notice, the important dates are:

1. Date of Notification: 07.05.2025

2. Start date of application: 13.05.2025

3. Last date of online application: 11.06.2025 (11.59 P.M)

4. Application Correction Window: 15.06.2025 12.01 A.M to 17.06.2025 (11.59 P.M)

Click here to read the official notice

How to apply for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025?

To submit the application form for the TNPSC CTS (Interview Posts) 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, aspirants need to register and then log in by using the basic details.

Step 3: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit it.

Step 4: Now, the TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2025 confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment

