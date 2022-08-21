Kannur university's VC is a criminal, states Kerela governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran of being a criminal in a harsh attack on the vice chancellor of Kannur University.

Arif Mohammed Khan said that the Vice-Chancellor plotted to physically assault him during the Kerala History Congress held in Kannur two years prior while speaking to reporters at Kerala House in New Delhi.

The governor of Kerala's outburst is the most recent in a string of disagreements with the vice chancellor of Kannur University over the latter's approval of the appointment of Priya Verghese, the wife of Kerala Chief Minister K.K. Ragesh, to the position of associate professor of Malayalam.

The governor had previously claimed that Priya Verghese's selection lacked merit and that she was well behind other candidates for the position, but because to political support, she had been able to get to the top of the list.

The appointment of Priya has also been put on hold by Arif Mohammed Khan, which the vice chancellor of Kannur University had threatened to challenge legally.

However, the Governor sought legal advice, and in accordance with that, the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University will not be able to file a lawsuit against the University's Chancellor (Governor of Kerala is the Chancellor of Universities in the state against which the state government is planning to moot a bill).

