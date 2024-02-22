 Kerala Government Orders Probe Into Higher Secondary Exam Question Paper Leak
General Education Minister V Sivankutty has entrusted the Director of Public Instruction with conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
Representative image

The Kerala Government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the question paper leak of the Higher Secondary model examination in state schools. A section of the media had reported that the English question paper for the plus two model exam was circulated via social media platforms before the scheduled time of the examination on Monday.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has entrusted the Director of Public Instruction with conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident. The DPI also lodged a complaint in this regard with the state police chief, an official statement said, quoting the minister.

The staffers of the Higher Secondary Directorate handed over packets containing the question papers to the respective school principals, he said. In this circumstance, the question paper leak is viewed seriously by the department, the minister added.

