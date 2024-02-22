 Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief

Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief

Students in Kerala will attend the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations in the month of March.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief | Representative Image

The Kerala government on Thursday launched a toll-free helpline number to provide assistance to students and their parents who require help to ease exam-related stress.

Students in Kerala will attend the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations in the month of March.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty said a toll-free telephone number, ‘We Help’ –1800 425 2844 — has been launched, and that students and parents can make use of the facility from today onwards.

Read Also
MP: 72,000 Adolescents Called Umang Helpline In 2023
article-image

Timings

“Students and parents can avail this service from 7 AM to 7PM, and coordinators trained by Nimhans in Bengaluru, will provide counselling for free,” the minister said in a release.

He said the facility will be available on all working days until the end of the examinations in the state.

The minister added that the counselling will be led by the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell.

As of now, model exams for SSLC students are going on in the state. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sona College Of Technology Powers ISRO's Latest Weather Satellite

Sona College Of Technology Powers ISRO's Latest Weather Satellite

Telangana State Board To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets Soon

Telangana State Board To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets Soon

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: Check BPlanning and BArch Results Date and Time at...

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: Check BPlanning and BArch Results Date and Time at...

Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief

Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief

AIMA MAT 2024 IBT, PBT Admit Card Releasing Today at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2024 IBT, PBT Admit Card Releasing Today at mat.aima.in