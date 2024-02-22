Kerala Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Exam Stress Relief | Representative Image

The Kerala government on Thursday launched a toll-free helpline number to provide assistance to students and their parents who require help to ease exam-related stress.

Students in Kerala will attend the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations in the month of March.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty said a toll-free telephone number, ‘We Help’ –1800 425 2844 — has been launched, and that students and parents can make use of the facility from today onwards.

Timings

“Students and parents can avail this service from 7 AM to 7PM, and coordinators trained by Nimhans in Bengaluru, will provide counselling for free,” the minister said in a release.

He said the facility will be available on all working days until the end of the examinations in the state.

The minister added that the counselling will be led by the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell.

As of now, model exams for SSLC students are going on in the state.