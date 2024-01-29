MP: 72,000 Adolescents Called Umang Helpline In 2023

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 72,061 adolescents from across Madhya Pradesh, aged between 10 to 19 years, contacted Kishor Helpline (helpline number for adolescents) run under UMANG helpline initiative, to discuss their problems with counsellors in 2023. A majority of teenagers discussed issues pertaining to careers, counsellors said on Monday. The second major subject for discussion was hormonal changes and their inability to cope with them.

Cases of failed relationships clinched third spot in terms of discussion with helpline counsellors. The counsellors at Kishor Helpline told Free Press that 28% of calls made were related to career and academics, 22% pertained to hormonal changes and vicissitudes of life.

Counsellor at helpline number Babita (refused to reveal full name) said three peculiar cases were received at Helpline from Bhopal recently. In first case, a Class 9 student at a private school told them that he was attracted to a girl in his class. He was counselled and told to focus on studies. It took seven sessions to shift his focus.

A Class 11 student told them that she wanted to an air hostess but lacked good physical features. All her friends have a proper physique, which makes her feel insecure, she said. She was told to follow a diet plan and do exercises.

In third case, a Class 10 student told counsellors that she was distressed as her boyfriend, four years older than her, moved out of city for higher studies. Counsellors told her to focus on her career.

Cases of suicidal tendencies among teens dipped and accounted for just 2.6 percent of the total calls received on the helpline number.