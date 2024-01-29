 Bhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month

Bhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month

The Collector said that due to disregard of the instructions, monthly salary bills are not being submitted to the treasury within the stipulated time, consequently leading to an unnecessary delay in the salaries of government servants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a recent delay in the salary of the government staff, Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has instructed the Withdrawal and Disbursement Officer, District Treasury of Bhopal, to pay salaries to all government servants on the 1st of every month.

M.P. Subsidiary Rule 109 (3) of the Treasury Code 2020 provides that in case the monthly salary of every government servant of all the withdrawal disbursement offices is not paid by the 5th of the following month, the concerned withdrawal disbursement officer will be held accountable for the delay.

Read Also
Experience The Thrill & Wilderness At MP’s Kanha National Park With This 2-Day Itinerary
article-image

The Collector said that due to disregard of the instructions, monthly salary bills are not being submitted to the treasury within the stipulated time, consequently leading to an unnecessary delay in the salaries of government servants. Apart from this, most of the offices are not submitting the salaries of their subordinate officers and employees. Monthly salary is withdrawn through 'STOP SALARY PAYMENT 'or late payment, but in relation to STOP SALARY PAYMENT and late payment, its reason and competent approval is not attached, which can lead to erroneous payment and financial irregularity, embezzlement. .

He has given instructions to ensure that all types of salary bills are sent online to the treasury for passing before the last working day of the month.

Read Also
MP Ex-CM Kamal Nath Condemns UGC Draft, Calls It A 'Conspiracy' To End Reservation For SC/ST/OBCs
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: RBI Imposes ₹75,000 Penalty On Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit In Shahdol For Violating...

MP: RBI Imposes ₹75,000 Penalty On Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit In Shahdol For Violating...

Bhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month

Bhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month

MP: Dindori SDM Strangled To Death By Husband; Accused Washed Blood-Stained Clothes To Erase...

MP: Dindori SDM Strangled To Death By Husband; Accused Washed Blood-Stained Clothes To Erase...

Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At...

Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At...

MP Weather Update: Cold Takes A Brief Break As Temperature Rises In Indore, Bhopal & 10 Other Cities

MP Weather Update: Cold Takes A Brief Break As Temperature Rises In Indore, Bhopal & 10 Other Cities