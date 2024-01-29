Bhopal Collector Orders To Pay Salaries Of Govt Staff By 1st Of Every Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a recent delay in the salary of the government staff, Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has instructed the Withdrawal and Disbursement Officer, District Treasury of Bhopal, to pay salaries to all government servants on the 1st of every month.

M.P. Subsidiary Rule 109 (3) of the Treasury Code 2020 provides that in case the monthly salary of every government servant of all the withdrawal disbursement offices is not paid by the 5th of the following month, the concerned withdrawal disbursement officer will be held accountable for the delay.

The Collector said that due to disregard of the instructions, monthly salary bills are not being submitted to the treasury within the stipulated time, consequently leading to an unnecessary delay in the salaries of government servants. Apart from this, most of the offices are not submitting the salaries of their subordinate officers and employees. Monthly salary is withdrawn through 'STOP SALARY PAYMENT 'or late payment, but in relation to STOP SALARY PAYMENT and late payment, its reason and competent approval is not attached, which can lead to erroneous payment and financial irregularity, embezzlement. .

He has given instructions to ensure that all types of salary bills are sent online to the treasury for passing before the last working day of the month.