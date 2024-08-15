 Kerala 5-Year LLM Exam Postponed; Revised Schedule Expected Soon
Kerala 5-Year LLM Exam Postponed; Revised Schedule Expected Soon

According to an official notice from CEE, "LLM, PG Nursing Exams are Postponed. New date will be announced later." Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Siksha M Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala, has postponed the Kerala 5-year LLM entrance exam, which was initially scheduled to take place on August 18, 2024. The exam was supposed to be conducted in a computer-based test mode but has now been deferred. According to an official notice from CEE, "LLM, PG Nursing Exams are Postponed. New date will be announced later."

Despite the postponement, the commission has released the admit cards for both the LLB and LLM exams. Candidates can now download their hall ticket from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. It is important to remember that an admit card is required in order to enter the exam room. It's still unclear whether fresh admit cards will be released after the revised exam dates are revealed.

How to download KLEE LLB, LLM Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the candidate portal.

Enter your application number, password, and access code.

Submit the login details.

The KLEE LLM 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save the hall ticket for future reference.

KLEE LLM, LLB 2024 Admit Card Out; Exam On August 18
KLEE 2024 LLM Exam Pattern:

The exam is a computer-based test with 200 objective-type questions.

Divided into two parts: Part A and Part B, each containing 100 questions.

Part A includes four sections, while Part B has six sections.

Each correct answer earns three marks, with one mark deducted for incorrect answers.

The total marks for the exam are 600.

The exam duration is four hours, with two hours allotted for each part.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the rescheduled exam dates.

