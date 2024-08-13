KLEE LLM, LLB 2024 Admit Card Out; Exam On August 18

KLEE LLM 2024 Admit Card Out; Exam On August 18 | Representative Image

The admit cards for the Kerala 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM entrance exams have been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala.

Hall passes for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 can be obtained by logging in via the candidate's portal at cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website for candidates.



In order to take the entrance exam, candidates need to bring their hall pass, which is a requirement for admission. On August 18, computer-based testing will be used for the exams.

How to download admit card?

For them to view the hall passes on the official website, they will require their application number and birthdate.

-Visit cee.kerala.gov.in, the Kerala CEE official website.

-Select the candidate portal by clicking.

-Type in your access code, password, and application number.

-Enter the supplied login information.

-The screen will display your KLEE LLB or LLM 2024 admission card.

-Save the hall pass for your records. Students will not be permitted to enter the exam room without their admission cards, so bring them with you.

KLEE LLM 2024



The 200 objective-type questions that make up the KLEE LLM exam will be split into two sections, Part A and Part B, each with 100 questions. The exam will be administered online. Part B comprises six portions, compared to Part A's four. Three marks are awarded for each right response, but one mark is deducted for each wrong response. The exam takes four hours altogether, two hours for each part, and has a maximum score of 600 marks.