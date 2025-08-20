Tamil Actors Raghava Lawrence, KPY Bala Join Hands To Build Restrooms For Students In Govt School

Chennai: Actors Raghava Lawrence and KPY Bala, both of whom are known for their philanthropic deeds, have now helped construct restrooms in a government school, thereby providing some much needed relief for students who were suffering without proper facilities.

Actor Raghava Lawrence took to his X timeline to share a video clip of the newly constructed restroom for students and wrote, "Today, I feel so happy seeing the children benefit from the toilet facilities. But I’m disappointed with the opening process of the building which I will soon talk about in a video. #Serviceisgod"

He then went on to share how he got to know about the school that was languishing without proper facilities from actor KPY Bala.

"KPY Bala brother shared with me an issue about a school that didn’t have proper toilet and bathroom facilities for the children. He requested a support of Rs Two lakhs, but when I came to know that children are facing many infections because of this issue, my heart sank. I decided to donate Rs 15 lakhs to help them build proper toilet facilities," Raghava Lawrence said.

"With this contribution, KPY Bala, along with the support of old students, built these much needed facilities. My thanks to Bala and the old students," Raghava Lawrence said.

This isn't the first time the actor has been seen lending a helping hand. Only recently, the actor had helped a man who had to pledge his late wife's mangalsutra to fund his daughter's education.

The actor, who is known for lending a helping hand to the poor and financially weak through his movement Maatram, recently chose to retrieve the gold mangalsutra that a poor father had pledged in order to pay the college fees of his daughter.

Taking to his X timeline to share the development, he wrote, "Hi everyone! I came across a story about a father who had pawned his late wife’s thali to pay for his daughter’s education. This touched me deeply, because my own family once went through a similar struggle. Through Maatram, I was able to retrieve the thali and return it to him. It was not just gold, but a precious memory of his beloved wife. My heart is truly full today. #Maatram #serviceisgod"

Last year, the actor had bought 10 tractors and distributed it to poor villages all across the state for the benefit of poor farmers.