KEAM 2025: Exam To Be Held From April 24-28, Registration Soon

The office of the Commissioner has announced the Entrance Examination dates for KEAM 2025. The KEAM 2025 exams are scheduled for April 24–28, 2025, according to reports.

For more information on the tests, students who wish to apply for the 2025–2026 academic year's BTech, BArch, BPharma, and other programs should visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the official website of CEE Kerala, students will find the comprehensive schedule for the admission exams for BTech, BArch, and BPharma.

KEAM 2025 will be conducted by the government using a computer-based mode.

It is recommended that applicants prepare the necessary documentation before completing the KEAM application form 2025. Prior to registering, candidates must also review the KEAM qualifying requirements. The authorities have set aside April 22, 23, 29, and 30 as buffer days in case there are any issues during the test.

The 2025 KEAM application form will only be accessible online. Before completing the application form and uploading supporting documentation, candidates must first complete the KEAM registration 2025 with their personal information.

Exam pattern

The paper will be divided into two sections, one for mathematics and the other for physics and chemistry. There will be 120 questions in all on the question paper, with 480 points awarded for both. The duration of each paper will be two hours and thirty minutes. For each right response, candidates will receive four marks; for each wrong response, one mark will be deducted.