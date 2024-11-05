VITEEE 2025 Registration Process Begins At viteee.vit.ac.in; Exams From April 21

The Vellore Institute of Technology has made the application for VITEEE 2025 accessible. The VITEEE application form 2025 is currently available to candidates online at viteee.vit.ac.in. Registrations will be accepted by the authorities until March 31, 2025, which is the deadline for submitting the VITEEE 2025 application.

Important dates:

Application start: November 4, 2024

Last date to apply: March 31, 2025

VITEEE 2025 exam dates: April 21, 2025 to April 27, 2025

Announcement of result: April 30, 2025 (Tentative)

Counselling date: May 2025 (Tentative)

Application fees: 1,350

Eligibility criteria for VITEEE 2025:

Applicants must have completed or be currently enrolled in Class 12 or equivalent with a minimum of 60% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB).

50% aggregate for candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST, etc.).

Applicants must be born on or after July 1, 2003.

Application open for Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders.

How to apply for VITEEE 2025:

Step 1: Visit the VIT official website, viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click the link to the application form.

Step 3: Candidates must first register by entering their basic information. For subsequent logins, a password will be generated.

Step 4: The candidates will next need to provide their email address and password to log in.

Step 5: Enter the contact details, academic, and personal information.

Step 6: Pay the application fee via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 7: Upload the scanned copy of their signature and photo and submit.

Step 8: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the VIT's official website to be updated on the application.