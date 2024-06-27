KEAM 2024 Results Announced, Know How To Check Here

KEAM 2024 | Unsplash

The Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (KEAM 2024) entrance exam results have been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala. Candidates must use their application number, password, and the supplied access code to log in to the official website in order to view their KEAM 2024 results. The normalised scores for the Engineering and Pharmacy exams are available to candidates on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Official Notice

The official notice stated, “the normalized scores secured by the candidates in the Engineering/Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination, Kerala-2024 are published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can login to their home page through the link ‘KEAM-2024 Candidate Portal’ and then click the menu ‘Result’ to view the Entrance Examination Normalized score.”

How to check?



-Check out cee.kerala.gov.in.

-Navigate to the KEAM 2024 page.

-On the candidate login screen, enter your application number, password, and the access code that is provided.

-Please provide the information to view the normalised score and KEAM result.

-Candidates will receive access to the KEAM rank list for admission to different courses in due course.

KEAM 2024



The June examination was the admission exam. June 5–9 was when the engineering exam was held, and June 10 was when the pharmacy exam was held. The engineering test was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Exam centres required candidates to report between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

The exam window for the Pharmacy course was 3:30 pm to 5 pm, while the reporting window was 1 pm to 3 pm.