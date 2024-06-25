KEAM Result 2024 To Be Out Soon; Know How To Download Your Scorecard Here!

KEAM Result 2024: Kerala's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is scheduled to soon release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2024 results.
CEE administered the KEAM 2024 Engineering and Pharmacy Exams from June 5 to June 9, 2024. The examinations were held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and 1 pm to 3 pm, accordingly. The exam was administered as a computer-based test (CBT).
Results of the examination will be made available to applicants on the CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Once released, applicants who took the exam can access and save their scorecards.
How To Download Your Scorecards?
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link
Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result
Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download your scorecard for future use
It is recommended that candidates print off their results and preserve the hard copy for later use. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.
The Engineering/Pharmacy Computer-Based Entrance Examination (CBT) preliminary answer keys were released on the www.cee.kerala.gov.in website on June 10, 2024.