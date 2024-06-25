ICAI CA 2024 Inter, Final Results To Be Out In The First Week Of July; Top Official Confirms

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results To Be Out In The First Week Of July; Top Official Confirms | ICAI Official

The results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final June tests could be released in the first week of July, according to an ICAI official who made the announcement on Monday. On the same day, the institute will release the CA Inter and Final results.

Candidates can visit icai.nic.in or icai.org to view the results of the CA Inter and Final whenever they are made public.

“CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July May be the date for Result,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X, formerly known as twitter. The institute typically announces exam results within a month, as has been observed in the past.

For more precise date pls wait for ICAI notification . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) June 24, 2024

How to check results when out?

By entering their birthdate and registration number, they can also download scorecards.



-Visit icai.nic.in, the website for the ICAI results.

-As needed, click the link to view the CA Inter or CA Final May results.

-Put in your login information and hit submit.

-View your outcome on the following page.

-Together with the findings, the ICAI will reveal the names and scores of the top groups.

ICAI CA Exam 2024

The dates of the ICAI CA Inter May exams were May 3, 5, and 9 for candidates in group 1, and May 11, 15, and 17 for those in group 2.

On May 2, 4, and 8, group 1 candidates took the CA final exam. The dates of the group 2 exam were May 10, 14, and 16. On May 14 and 16, 2024, the International Taxation - Assessment Test was held.