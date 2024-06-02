KEAM 2024: Official Mock Practice Test Paper For Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, And Medical Entrance Exam Released; Exam From June 5

KEAM 2024 | Unsplash

KEAM 2024: The official mock or practice exams for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical entrance exam have been made available by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. The KEAM mock test/practice test can be taken by those who have registered for the entrance exam by logging in at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The dates of entrance examinations of KEAM 2024 are revised. The examination is going to be held from June 5, 2024, to June 10, 2024. The exam was earlier going to be held from June 1, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

“KEAM 2024 revised examination time for the admission to Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for the academic year 2024-2025 is published,” read the official notification. The exams will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The Engineering examination will be conducted from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. “Candidates appearing for Engineering Course should report at 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM at examination centres,” the official notification read.

The pharmacy examination will be held on June 10, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates appearing for the pharmacy examination should report from 1.00 PM to 3.00 PM. The revised admit card can be downloaded from the candidate portal.

How To Download KEAM 2024 Admit Cards?

Step 1: Visit the official CEE website.

Step 2: Access the main webpage.

Step 3: To access the KEAM 2024 admit card, click the provided link.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: The admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and store the admissions card for later use.

Revised exam schedule | Official notification

Additional Details About The KEAM 2024

It is recommended that candidates save a hard copy of their admit card for future reference. The exam in question is scheduled to take place in two separate sessions. From 9 am to 12 pm, the first session will take place. From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the second session will take place.

All applicants who plan to take the exam must bring a valid admit card and a photo ID as proof of identification. Without the admit card, entry to the exam room will not be allowed. It is anticipated that the exam results mentioned above will be made public by June 20, 2024.