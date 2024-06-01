KCET 2024 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 today, June 1. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can now check their results online at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET exams for this year were held on April 18 and 19. In addition to the results, the KEA has made available the merit list and the 2024 cut-off scores, which are important for getting accepted into different undergraduate programs.

Steps to check KCET 2024 mark sheet:

Visit the Official Website, kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link that directs you to the KCET 2024 results.

You will need to enter your application number and date of birth.

After submitting the required information, your result will be displayed.

You can then view and download your mark sheet for future reference.

The KCET is an important examination for students seeking admission into various BTech programs offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. Those who pass the exam will be eligible to participate in the KCET counselling rounds, which are a crucial part of the admission process.

Successful candidates can look forward to pursuing diverse courses such as B.Tech in Biotechnology, Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), B.Sc. (Hons) in Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharma), B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry, and Bachelor of Yoga.

Candidates are advised to regularly check updates on the official KEA website for more detailed information on the KCET results, cut-offs, and the counselling process.