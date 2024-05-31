KEAM 2024: Exam Time Revised For Engineering, Pharmacy Courses, Exam From June 5 | Representational Image

KEAM 2024: The exam dates for the KEAM 2024 entrance exam have been rescheduled. The exam is set to be conducted from June 5, 2024, to June 10,, 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from The exam was earlier scheduled June 1, 2024, to June 9, 2024. any new exam schedule has been made available to the candidates on the official website.

“KEAM2024 revised examination time for the admission to Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for the academic year 2024-2025 is published,” read the official notification.

The exams will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. The Engineering examination will be conducted from June 5, 2024 to June 9, 2024, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. “Candidates appearing for Engineering Course should report at 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM at examination centres,” the official notification read.

The Pharmacy Examination will be conducted on 10.06.2024, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates appearing for Pharmacy Examination should report at 1.00 PM to 3.00 PM at examination centres.

Earlier, the admit cards for the KEAM 2024 were released. Revised admit card can be downloaded from the candidate portal.

How To Download KEAM 2024 Admit Cards?

Step 1: Open the CEE's official website.

Step 2: Go to the home page.

Step 3: Click on the provided link for the KEAM 2024 admit card.

Step 4: Enter the login details.

Step 5: The admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card for future reference.

Revised exam schedule | Official notification

Additional Details About The KEAM 2024

The candidates are advised to keep a physical copy of the admit card for future use. The said exam is set to be conducted in 2 different session. The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

It is mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the exam to carry a valid admit card with them along with a photo identification proof. Entry will not be permitted to the examination hall without the admit card. The results for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released by June 20, 2024.