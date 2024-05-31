UPSC CSE 2024: Union Public Service Commission To Release Civil Services Prelim Exam Admit Cards Soon

Representative image

UPSE CSE 2024: The admit cards for the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 is expected to be out soon. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2024.

Once released, the candidates will be able to download the respective admit cards from the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The admit card will consist of details of a candidate, including their name, candidate number, exam centre name, exam date, exam time and more.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: on the homepage, navigate to the admit card link

Step 3: Open the CSE prelims admit card link

Step 4: On the login page, enter the required details and click submit

Step 5: The admit will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all details carefully

Step 7: Save and download for future use

Every candidate is required to have a valid admit card. Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest information and detailed details about the above-mentioned exam.

The exam will likely be held across 80 different centres in India. The CSE preliminary question paper will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The question paper will be of total 400 marks.

Approximately 1056 vacancies are to be filled using this exam as mentioned in the official notification released by the UPSC. The post's various departments include the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).