UPSC Opens Applications For 322 Vacancies; Check Jobs, Eligibility Criteria

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for various positions, including Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, and others.
Eligible applicants can submit their applications on the UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in, before June 13, 2024.
List of vacancies:
Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist in Archaeological: 4 Posts
Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological: 67 Posts
Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel: 4 Posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine): 6 Posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 61 Posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 39 Posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology): 3 Posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 23 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Anaesthesiology): 2 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy): 2 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (General Medicine): 4 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (General Surgery): 7 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 5 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 3 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Orthopaedics): 2 Posts
Specialist Grade-III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 3 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Paediatrics): 2 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Pathology): 4 Posts
Specialist Grade-III (Psychiatry): 1 Post
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau: 9 Posts
Assistant Director (Horticulture): 4 Posts
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Chemical): 5 Posts
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Food): 19 Posts
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery): 12 Posts
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 8 Posts
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 2 Posts
Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 2 Posts
Training Officer (Women Training) - Dress Making: 5 Posts
Training Officer (Women Training) - Electronic Mechanic: 3 Posts
Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 Post
Applicants should be aware that qualifying requirements may differ for each of the positions listed above. As a result, the UPSC recommends all applicants to meet the essential requirements of the position and the other conditions specified in the advertising. Applicants must meet the minimum standards for each position. The commission states that no inquiries seeking advice on eligibility will be entertained. Age Limit also varies for different jobs.
How to apply?
-To apply, visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.
-Enter your credentials for the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.
-Click on the application tab and fill out the form.
-Candidates must provide all documents requested in the notification.
-Pay the application fees.
-Submit the form and save it for future reference.