UPSC Opens Applications For 322 Vacancies; Check Jobs, Eligibility Criteria | Representational

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for various positions, including Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, and others.

Eligible applicants can submit their applications on the UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in, before June 13, 2024.

Click here - for direct link of recruitment PDF

List of vacancies:

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist in Archaeological: 4 Posts

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological: 67 Posts

Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel: 4 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine): 6 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 61 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 39 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 23 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Anaesthesiology): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (General Medicine): 4 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (General Surgery): 7 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 5 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Orthopaedics): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Paediatrics): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Pathology): 4 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Psychiatry): 1 Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau: 9 Posts

Assistant Director (Horticulture): 4 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Chemical): 5 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Food): 19 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery): 12 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 8 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 2 Posts

Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 2 Posts

Training Officer (Women Training) - Dress Making: 5 Posts

Training Officer (Women Training) - Electronic Mechanic: 3 Posts

Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 Post



Applicants should be aware that qualifying requirements may differ for each of the positions listed above. As a result, the UPSC recommends all applicants to meet the essential requirements of the position and the other conditions specified in the advertising. Applicants must meet the minimum standards for each position. The commission states that no inquiries seeking advice on eligibility will be entertained. Age Limit also varies for different jobs.

How to apply?

-To apply, visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.

-Enter your credentials for the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

-Click on the application tab and fill out the form.

-Candidates must provide all documents requested in the notification.

-Pay the application fees.

-Submit the form and save it for future reference.