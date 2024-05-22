UPSC Exam 2024 Dates OUT For CMS, IES, & ISS, Here's The Complete Schedule

UPSC IFS Results OUT; 147 Candidates Selected, Ritvika Pandey Tops The Exam | File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission has published the examination schedule for the Combined Medical Exam and the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination for the year 2024. Interested individuals can access the official notification on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will hold the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam from June 21 to 23, and the Combined Medical Services Exam on July 14.

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the candidatea have to write the General Medicine and Paediatrics (paper 1) exam. The second shift is from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM for the Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive & Social Medicine (paper 2) exam. The UPSC IES ISS 2024 exam will also be held in two shifts. The detailed exam schedule is given below.

Examination Schedule

1. June 21, 2023 (Friday)

- General English (Descriptive): 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

- General Studies (Descriptive): 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

2. June 22, 2023 (Saturday)

- General Economics-I (Descriptive): 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

- Statistics – I (Objective): 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

- General Economics-II (Descriptive): 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

- Statistics – II (Objective): 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

3. June 23, 2023 (Sunday)

- General Economics-III (Descriptive): 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

- Statistics –III (Descriptive): 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

- Indian Economics (Descriptive): 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

- Statistics – IV (Descriptive): 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Students scheduled to take these exams are advised to begin their exam preparation immediately. The admit cards will be released one week before the exam begins. Students are advised to download their hall tickets for future reference. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without an admit card.