KEA To Conduct Karnataka PGCET 2024 Exam TOMORROW; Check Timings, Admit Card And More!

PGCET 2024 | KEA

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka PGCET exams 2024 tomorrow, August 4, 2024 (Sunday). One shift will be used to administer the exams. The two-hour MCA exam will take place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The two-hour MBA exam is scheduled to take place from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Each question paper will be worth 100 marks. Candidates will earn one mark for each right response; negative marking is not used in this exam. Questions that are not attempted will receive no marks.

Admit Card Details

It is required of the applicants to bring their admission cards to the exam location. Candidates will be able to obtain their admission cards for the aforementioned tests on July 27, 2024. Those who meet the exam eligibility requirements can download their admission cards from the official KEA website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

"PGCET-2024 will be conducted on 04-08-2024 for MBA and MCA courses as per the following revised time table. Candidates, who have registered, submitted the application and paid the fees for PGCET-2024, have to download the Admission Tickets from KEA Website on or after 27-07-2024 and appear for the exam. Dates for M.E. / M.Tech courses will be informed shortly," reads the official notice.

Exam Guidelines

It is recommended that test takers arrive at the testing location at least half an hour before the test starts. Candidates are not allowed to bring any pricey objects, electronics, food, beverages, earbuds, notes, books, or other items into the exam room.



It is advised that the candidate arrive at the testing location with a transparent water bottle and a ballpoint pen. Keeping quiet and abiding by the rules of discipline are also crucial during the exam.