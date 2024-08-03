BPSC Teacher And Principal Preliminary Exam To Be Held On August 16; Check Full Details Here |

The preliminary (objective) competitive exams dates have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The goals of this hiring campaign are to fill the roles of vice-principal, secondary teacher, and higher secondary teacher. On August 16, 2024, the tests are planned to be administered in two shifts at specific testing locations in Patna. Positions for Higher Secondary Teachers and Secondary Teachers are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m and 2 to 4 p.m. for principal and vice-principal posts.



The download of the admit cards will begin on August 9, 2024. A week prior to the exam date, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can check and get their admit cards by going to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to download admit card?

-Visit the bpsc.bih.nic.in official website.

-"Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice-Principal Admit Card" link should be clicked.

-Put in your login information.

-Press the "Submit" button.

-Get your admission card by downloading it from the screen.

-Print off this page for your records.

To prevent last-minute problems, candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance.

Official Notice



The official notification reads, "All the candidates who applied under the above advertisements are being considered provisionally qualified and are included in the preliminary examination. Mere issuance of the admit card and participation in the written examination/document verification/interview does not confirm the qualification/eligibility of any candidate. In accordance with clause 10 of the advertisement, the Commission will make the final decision regarding the qualifications/eligibility of candidates based on the certificates/documents submitted during the interview/document verification, in line with the conditions mentioned in the advertisement."