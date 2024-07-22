BPSC TRE 3.0 Conducted Without Any Paper Leak, Misconduct: Officials

Official Website |

The BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has taken several measures like use of modern technology, establishment of control rooms and frisking to ensure a free and fair examination.



On the other hand, the BPSC has reported cases of impersonation, where 22 candidates from 11 districts have been caught red-handed. Necessary action is underway which involves lodging FIRs and disqualifying these candidates permanently from any future exams.

In order to find any anomalies, the BPSC is also comparing the data of all applicants taking the TRE-3.0 re-examination with other exams.



In the event that inconsistencies are discovered, candidates will not get their exam results and a formal complaint will be made. Such candidates will not be allowed to take any BPSC exams, and their parents may be subject to fines as per the regulations.

Following the cancellation of the last exam in March due to a question leak, this phase of the TRE exam is being administered.

BPSC is in charge of Bihar Teacher Appointment Competitive Re-examination (TRE-3.0) that reached its last phase today, to be conducted in two shifts: one already completed and the other yet to come later in the day.

The exam that started on 19th July has been held in all the 288 centers across 27 districts of Bihar without any disturbances with the attendance rate being nearly 94.45%.