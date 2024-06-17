 BPSC Releases Exam Schedule For Bihar Head Teacher And Head Master Recruitment; Check Dates Here!
BPSC Releases Exam Schedule For Bihar Head Teacher And Head Master Recruitment; Check Dates Here!

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
BPSC Releases Exam Schedule for Bihar Head Teacher and Head Master Recruitment; Check Dates Here! | Freepik Image

The exam schedule for the positions of Head Teacher under the Education Department of the Government of Bihar and Head Master under the Education Department and the SC & ST Welfare Department of the Government of Bihar has been made public by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The exam schedule is available for download on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, for eligible candidates.

The exams for the positions of Head Teacher and Head Master will take place on June 29 and June 28, respectively. The exam is scheduled to run from 1:00 PM to 2:30 p.m. The admit cards will be released soon. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 6061 headmaster positions and 40247 headteacher positions overall.

"Principal Teacher Examination was scheduled for June 22, 2024, but due to the BCECEB examination on the said date, there are practical difficulties in conducting two examinations in one district on the same day. In such a situation, the possible date for conducting the said examination has been fixed as June 29, 2024. Detailed information in this regard will be published later on the website of the Commission," the notice stated in Hindi for the Head Teacher Posts exam.

"The examination of the Headmaster was scheduled for June 23, 2024, but due to the BCECEB examination on the said date, there are practical difficulties in conducting two examinations in one district on the same day. In such a situation, the possible date for conducting the said examination has been fixed as June 28, 2024. Detailed information in this regard will be published later on the website of the Commission," the notice stated in Hindi for the Head Master Posts exam.

