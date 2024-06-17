Chandigarh Department Of Education Releases TGT Recruitment Exam Admit Cards; Exam From June 22 | Representative Image

The admit cards for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) recruitment exam 2024 have been released by the Chandigarh Department of Education. Admit cards for registered candidates can be downloaded from the official website, chdeducation.gov.in. From June 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM to June 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM, candidates can download their e-admit card from chdeducation.gov.in. To download the admit cards, the candidates can also click here.

The official announcement states that the written test will take place between June 22 and June 28, 2024. The objection window will be open until July 3 at 5:00 PM, and the answer key will be made available on July 1.

Read Also Primary Teacher Vacancies: Uttarakhand Government Announces 3600 Teaching Jobs

Regular recruitment is being done with the goal of filling 303 TGT positions across a range of subjects. The Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format will be used for the written exam, which has a 150-point maximum score. On the Department website, the date of the recruitment exam will soon be announced.

"It is reiterated here that simply appearing in the written test does not give any right to the candidate for appointment. Candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill-eligibility conditions for the post applied," read the official notice.

Below is the exam timetable for reference

Exam Timtable | Official Notice

Read Also Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

How to download NEST 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Navigate to the admit card tab on the homepage

Step 3: Open the tab and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your admission card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the said exam.