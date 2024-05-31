Primary Teacher Vacancies: Uttarakhand Government Announces 3600 Teaching Jobs

Representative image

The Uttarakhand government is gearing up to fill 3600 government positions for primary teachers across the state. These vacancies are specifically for Assistant Teachers (Primary).



If the candidate has already applied for a teaching position, there's no need to reapply. The eligibility criteria to apply for these is for the candidates to have a D.El.Ed or D.Ed qualification.



Salary structures which will be decided by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), will be in line with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). It will range from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month, depending on the qualifications of the candidate.



Although the official announcement for these vacancies is pending, recent updates indicate a revision in the maximum age limit for teacher recruitment. The age limit has increased from 35 to 42 years. However, these revised rules are still awaiting official confirmation.

The government aims to make it easier for D.El.Ed and D.Ed candidates by considering their earlier applications. According to the official website, the recruitment process for these vacancies will follow the rules decided in the Uttarakhand Rajya Praudhik Shiksha (Adhyapak) (Sanshodhan) Sewa Niyamavali-2024.



Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the recruitment process.