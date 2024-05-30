Indian Air Force Open Vacancies For 317 Technical And Non Technical Posts, Check Salary, Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria Here |

A total of 317 positions in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch are up for recruitment, according to the Indian Air Force. These positions have opened for applications today on May 30 and will remain open until June 26.



The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is used by the Indian Air Force for these recruitments. Selected candidates are selected for the flying branch and other branches of the Indian Air Force. The individuals who are chosen for these positions would be paid between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500.

Age Limit

An applicant must be between the ages of 20 and 24 to be considered for recruitment into the Indian Air Force's Flying Branch, and between the ages of 20 and 26 to apply for positions in the Ground Duty Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to be hired by the Indian Air Force, applicants must pass the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Only students who completed their 12th grade with at least 50% of the possible points may apply; however, they must also have completed Intermediate Science, Math, and Physics.



Flying Branch: Candidates must have completed the 12th grade Science (Math and Physics) with 50% of the possible points to be eligible to apply for the Flying Branch. Graduate students with 60% of the possible points in any stream may also apply. In addition, a BE/BTech pass with 60% of the possible points may be submitted.



Ground Duty (Aeronautical Engineering): Candidates must have received a 50% grade in math and physics in their 12th science stream in order to apply for these positions. In addition, the applicant had to have a degree in engineering. Postgraduates may also apply if integrated.

Candidates must hold a graduation degree and have completed their 12th grade with 60 percent or higher to be eligible to apply for these positions. Applicants for these positions must be postgraduate students with a 60% GPA in any field and 50% in their 12th grade. You may apply for these positions if you have a 60 percent graduation rate.