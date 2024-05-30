KCET Result 2024: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Result Dates Soon! | Representative Image

KCET Result 2024: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2024 date is anticipated to be announced shortly by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the KCET official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET 2024 exam was held on April 18, 2024, and April 19, 2024.

The KEA conducted this exam in order to shortlist candidates for admission to various programs including architecture, pharmacy, engineering, and more. This score is applicable and accepted by educational institute in the state of Karnataka. For all programs, each institute will publish cutoffs according to categories. Selected candidates will receive ranks from KEA along with the results, enabling them to apply for college admission.

According to KEA's previous statement, the results of the agriculture practical test and the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 will be announced before the KCET 2024 results are made public.

Exam Details, Marking Scheme & More

The Common Entrance Test was held on 2 days in 4 different sessions for four subjects. Exams for the subjects of biology and mathematics were held in two sessions were held in two sessions on the following day at the time and date specified. Each paper / subject was conducted for 60 marks each with duration of 80 minutes. Each question paper was of Multiple Choice Questions (Objective) type. The question paper in each subject had different versions and each question had four different options. Each question carries 1 mark. The candidates were expected to attempt all the questions, in order to obtain maximum marks. Candidates must note that no negative marking will be given for incorrect answers.

Candidates were advised by the KEA to confirm their qualifying examination marks printed on their result sheets without fail. If there is a discrepancy, they should report it right away to the KEA office that handles that matter so that new ranks can be assigned, if needed.

About KCET

In order to determine the eligibility and merit of candidates from Karnataka and the ward(s) of Jammu and Kashmiri migrants for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for the government's share of seats in engineering, technology, and architecture, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 will be held.

Courses in Farm Science, such as B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (BioTechnology), B.Sc. (Hons) Community Science, B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (D. Tech), B.F.Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Hons) Agri. Business Management, B. Pharma, Pharma-D, and second-year B-Pharma (Lateral Entry) courses will be offered in Karnataka's government, university, private aided, and private unaided professional educational institutions, for the academic year 2024–2025, as mentioned in the official information bulletin.