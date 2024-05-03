Karnataka SSLC Exam: Check Pass Percentage of Girls And Boys In Last Year's Exam

Check Number Of Students Appearing For the Karnataka SSLC Exams In The Last 10 Years, And More | Representative image

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will soon announce the Karnataka SSLC result 2024. As per recent media reports, the Karnataka board 10th result 2024 is expected by the second week of May 2024.

A confirmation from the board officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC results is expected shortly.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 Expected Date And Time

Going by recent reports, the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced online by the second week of May 2024. Considering the announcement of the 2nd PUC results, the board will be announcing the SSLC results in the afternoon. A confirmation regarding the Karnataka 10th result link will be provided on the official website soon.

The board class 10 examination was conducted on March 25 and the exam concluded on April 6.

Last year, the Karnataka 10th Result was published on May 8th.

This year, approximately 9 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC Exam. Let's look at some stats from last year's SSLC exam below:

Last year, a total of 835102 candidates appeared in the Karnataka SSLC exam.

A total of 700619 students passed the examination.

The total pass percentage last year was 83.89%.

4,25,968 boys appeared in last year’s SSLC exam. The pass percentage of boys was 80.08%.

4,09,134 girls appeared in last year’s SSLC exam. The pass percentage of girls was 87.87%.

How many students appeared for the exam in the last 10 years?



In the year 2024, approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the exam.

In 2023, 8,35,000 students had appeared for the exam.

In 2022, 8,53,436 students had appeared for the exam.

In 2021, approximately 8.7 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

In 2020, the number of students appearing for the exam was about 8.48 lakh.

In 2019, 8,25,468 students appeared for the exam.

In 2018, the number of students appearing for the exam was 8,38,088.

In 2017, 8,77,000 students had appeared for the exam.

In 2016, 8,49,000 students had appeared.

In 2015, 8,35,000 students had appeared.