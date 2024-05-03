Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 To Be out Soon, Get List of Websites, Expected Date And Time Here

Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 To Be out Soon, Get List of Websites And Expected Date And Time Here | Representational Pic

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will soon announce the Karnataka SSLC result 2024. As per recent media reports, the Karnataka board 10th result 2024 is expected by the second week of May 2024.

A confirmation from the board officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC results is expected shortly.

Candidates anticipating the announcement of the SSLC results must keep their hall tickets ready with them and keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the announcement of the board results.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 Expected Date And Time

Going by recent reports, the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced online by the second week of May 2024. Considering the announcement of the 2nd PUC results, the board will be announcing the SSLC results in the afternoon. A confirmation regarding the Karnataka 10th result link will be provided on the official website soon.

The board class 10 examination was conducted on March 25 and the exam concluded on April 6.

Last year, the Karnataka 10th Result was published on May 8th.

Where to Check Karnataka SSLC Results 2024?

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on the official website of the board. Along with the official website, the link for students to check their results will also be available on the result portal. Below are the links where students can check their results:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC Results 2024

Students can follow the steps given here to check the SSLC Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number

Step 4: The class 10 mark sheets will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

Checking Results Through SMS Facility

Due to heavy traffic, the KSEAB official website – https://karresults.nic.in/, may remain down. If that happens, students can take the help of SMS service to know their Karnataka SSLC exam result 2024 status and marks.

Steps:

Open your SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type a message in this exact form KSEEB10 (Roll Number) and send this SMS to the the number 56263.

Students clearing the Karnataka 10th exam will be eligible for admission to Karnataka 1st PUC.

After the announcement of the KSEAB SSLC result 2024, students who fail one or two subjects can take the SSLC supplementary exam 2024. The supplementary exam will be held in June 2024. This exam gives a second chance for the students to pass the board examination.