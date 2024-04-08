Karnataka SSLC 2024 Answer Key OUT: Check Subject-Wise Keys & Know How To Raise Objections

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has published the answer key for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or Class 10 exams 2024. Students who appeared for the exams can access the subject-wise answer key on the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates are also provided with an opportunity to challenge the SSLC answer keys through the official portal until 5 pm today, April 8. They can utilize the marking scheme and answer key to estimate their scores.

Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2024:

1. Visit the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Navigate to 'SSLC 2024 Key Answers and Objections' link.

3. Click on the SSLC Answer Key link.

4. Choose the desired subject and download the answer key.

5. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save and print a copy of the SSLC Answer Key for reference.

Grading Scheme for Karnataka SSLC 2024:

- Marks from 563-625: 90-100% (A+ grade)

- Marks from 500-562: 80-90% (A grade)

- Marks from 438-499: 70-80% (B+ grade)

- Marks from 375-437: 60-70% (B grade)

- Marks from 313-374: 50-60% (C+ grade)

- Marks from 219-312: 35-50% (C grade)

Last year, the SSLC results were declared on May 8, with an overall pass percentage of 83.89%. Out of 835,102 students who appeared, 700,619 passed. The pass percentage was 85.63% in 2022 and 99.99% in 2021.