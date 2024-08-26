Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Supplementary Result Declared; Check NOW! | File Photo

The state SSLC exam 3 results for 2024 have been released by the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today, August 26. The Karnataka class 10 extra examinations were open to those who failed one or more subjects in the SSLC board exams 2024 and were unable to pass the exam on their first try.

On the official websites, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, students can view their scores.

How to check?

In order to obtain the mark sheets for the 2024 SSLC extra exam, students must first join in to the portal using their registration number and birthdate.

-Visit Karnataka SSLC's official website.

-Navigate to the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result homepage and click on the link.

-Fill in the designated fields with the registration number and birthdate on the new login window. Send it in.

-The page will display the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024.

-Verify and save the additional results for further use.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2024



The Karnataka SSLC 2024 examinations were held this year from March 25 to April 6. 6,31,2024 out of the 8,59,967 students who took the Kerala SSLC test passed.

Exam 3 was administered in pen and paper format from August 2 to August 9. On August 9, the interim answer key was released. Students need to receive 40 out of 150 marks in theory tests in order to pass the Karnataka SSLC exam.

This year, the KSEAB offered students three additional chances to pass the board exams. The results of the SSLC exams 1 and 2 have already been released, and those who did not pass the examination were still eligible to take exam 3.