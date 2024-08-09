 Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objection
Using their SSLC registration number, students can visit the board's official website and download the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 answer key. Students can also file objections on the Karnataka SSLC test 3 answer key, according to the official statement.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 answer key 2024 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Students who took the third SSLC exam can use the URL provided on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in to acquire the answer key.

Students can also file objections on the Karnataka SSLC test 3 answer key, according to the official statement. August 10, 2024 is the last day on which students may voice complaints.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the SSLC exams, students must receive at least 35% of the possible points.

How to check answer key?

-Check out KSEAB's official webpage.
-Select the link for the KSEAB test 3 answer key.
-Enter your SSLC registration number to log in.
-Download the answer key for the SSLC exam for future use.

How to raise objection?

-Visit the Karnataka Board's official website.
-Select the offered answer key by clicking on it.
-Enter your registration number to log in.
-Select the link for the solution key objection.
-Send in the objections together with the necessary paperwork.
-Click "Submit" after saving.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2024

On July 10, the results of the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 for 2024 were released. The second Karnataka SSLC exam was administered in pen and paper format from June 14 to June 21. On May 9, the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 results for 2024 were released. Exam 1 of the Karnataka SSLC was held from March 25 to April 6.

