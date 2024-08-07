Karnataka PGCET 2024 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By August 8 | File Photo

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 answer key has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The MCA and MBA programs' answer keys are provided as a PDF document. On the official website, students who took the Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam can review the answer key.



The notice states that students have till August 8, 2024, to voice any issues regarding the Karnataka PGCET answer key. Only the KEA portal may be used to submit objections and their supporting PDF documentation. The website will be accessible till tomorrow at 5:30 PM.



Certonline.karnataka.gov.in is the official website where you can find the Karnataka PGCET Answer key 2024.

How to check answer key?

-Visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official website.

-Look for the "Latest Announcements" by scrolling below.

-Locate and click on the link to download the "Karnataka PGCET-2024 Answer Key."

-Give the necessary information and submit it correctly.

-The answer key will appear as a PDF file and be created on the screen.

-Download it, then use it to compare your answers.

How to raise objection?



Candidates must provide the Subject, Version Code, and Question Number in their objections explicitly. The authority will not examine any objections filed without a valid reason, Version Code, or Question Number. The objections should also include supporting documentation in PDF format. Any objections that lack a rationale or corroborating documentation will be ignored.

-Go to KEA's official webpage.

-Enter your credentials to log in.

-Send in your objections to the necessary question.

-Add supplementary files

-Store for future use.