 Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Out; Final Result Soon
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Out; Final Result Soon

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Out; Final Result Soon

Until 10 am on November 25, 2024, candidates were given the option to write an email to keauthority-ka@nic.in expressing their disapproval of the possibilities entered but not assigned a seat.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024 |

On November 25, 2024, after 2:00 PM, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the final seat allocation results for the Special Stray Vacancy Round, following the resolution of any complaints. Meanwhile, the preliminary seat allocation results for the UG NEET 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round have been issued by the KEA. The results were released on November 24, 2024. Candidates can visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, to view their seat allocation results.

An official notice issued by KEA reads, “Special stray vacancy round final seat allotment results will be published after confirmation and verifying the objections after 2 pm on 25 November 2024. KEA shall not be responsible for any action, consequenced resulting due to non-diligent follow-up of notices, notifications, and publications appearing on the KEA website about seat allotment."

How to check?

-Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official website.
-Click "UGNEET-2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Link 24-11-2024" on the homepage.
-Click Submit after entering your CET number.
-The screen will display a new PDF.
-Check the seat allotment result
-Take a physical copy for your records.

Required documents:

- NEET UG 2024 admit card and scorecard

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- Study certificate

- Valid photo ID proof

- Passport-sized photographs

- Caste/caste income certificate (if applicable)

- Rural study certificate (if claiming rural quota)

- Kannada medium study certificate (if claiming Kannada medium quota)

- Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

- Parent's study certificate/hometown certificate/domicile certificate/employment certificate/cumulative record/marks card (if applicable)

