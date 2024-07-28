Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Counselling: KEA To Reopen Registrations For Medical, Dental, And Ayush Courses

iStock

Counseling for Karnataka NEET UG 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently declared that it will now be accepting new applications for admission to Ayush, dental, and medical programs. The updated NEET UG 2024 results and scorecards were released after this announcement.

This is a chance for candidates who missed the earlier registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG counselling, as stated in the most recent notification. The candidates will be able to apply for the same once the KEA opens the registration window on the KEA website.

"At the time of UGCET-2024 application submission, details about the Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses were acquired. Now, portal is enabled from 24-07-2024 to the candidates who have already submitted the UGCET-2024 application; to enter the reservations pertaining to Minority Linguistic, Minority Religious, NRI Ward, St. Johns Medical College (RC-1 to RC-8) which are applicable to medical and dental courses and for Medical, Dental and AYUSH course selection," read the official notification.

There is a limited time from July 24, 2024, onwards to enter details like Minority Linguistic, Minority Religious, NRI Ward, and others related to medical and dental courses for candidates who have already applied for UGCET-2024. Up until July 29, 2024, they can also choose the courses they want to take.

"Eligible candidates can enter the details of Minority Linguistic, Minority Religious, NRI Ward, St. Johns Medical College (RC-1 to RC-8) and select the course up to 29-07-2024. Such candidates have to submit the relevant original documents / certificates for KE, A Document verification will be conducted along with the newly registered candidates and the verification dates will be published in the KEA Website," the notification added.

"Online portal will be enabled for new registration for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses to the candidates who have not registered earlier, only after receipt of UG NEET data from the department of Medical Education.

Candidates who have not yet applied may register again only after KEA has received the Department of Medical Education's UG NEET data.