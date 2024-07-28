NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC To Release Dates Soon At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 Counselling | MCC

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Following the release of the revised results and scorecards by the National Testing Agency, candidates are now awaiting the dates for the NEET UG 2024 counselling session. The schedule for the same is expected to be released shortly by the exam body.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold four rounds of online counselling for 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses. Through state counselling rounds, the vacant seats will be filled. 15% of AIQ seats, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMC seats will be contacted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for counseling.

Once the dates are announced for the NEET UG 2024 counselling session, candidates will be able to view and download it from the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

State Quota Seats

The state quota and other seat allocation processes will be handled by the appropriate state counselling bodies. Counseling for AIQ seats for BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS courses under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) will be conducted by the All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).



Applicants must apply through the state in which they currently reside. State regulations will be followed when compiling a merit list based on the NEET All India rank.

Revised NEET UG 2024 Results

These revised scorecards are now being released to the public in accordance with orders from the Supreme Court of July 23, 2024. Exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of the NTA, is where candidates may view and download the latest scorecards. The candidates can directly download their scorecards by clicking here.

By providing their application number, date of birth, registered email address, or registered mobile number, candidates can download their scorecards. Due to a contentious physics question, the number of top scorers in the updated NEET UG results for 2024 dropped from 61 to 17. At first, 67 candidates were named the toppers; however, the extraordinary number was caused by the grace marks that were given to 44 competitors for the physics question and 6 candidates for tardiness in the exam.

Over 24 lakh candidates sat the NEET UG 2024 exam on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST) in 4750 different centers located in 571 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside of India.