DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Exam Begins August 12; Vacant Posts Include Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist And More!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024: The recruitment exam for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for various posts is set to be conducted from August 12, 2024, until September 26, 2024, as mentioned in the recently released exam timetable. This recruitment exam is being conducted in order to fill various posts, including, Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist, Assistant Electric Fitter, Senior Laboratory Assistant, and more. The candidates who are to appear for the exam, can now check and download the exam schedule from the board's official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

All candidates must have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.