Karnataka NEET counselling 2022: Registration date for UG NEET extended further

The KEA statement mentioned, “UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment”.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
Representative Photo |
New Delhi: An online registration date for the NEET undergraduate counselling has been extended till October 25, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said.

The link for registration in state quota seats at medical colleges will remain till October 25 on the website, as the earlier the last date to register for medical admission against NEET UG was October 23.

The official website to register for admission to Karnataka medical colleges against NEET is kea.kar.nic.in.

It said if the candidate has taken both NEET and CET exams last year, CET roll number will be reflected in the template box instead of NEET Roll NO as KEA database has CET numbers for all years as common number.

The candidates who appeared for UG CET 2022 should enter the same password and login id used for UG CET-2022 to register for UGNEET 2022, the statement added.

